UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Italian Football Moves On-line, TV Rights Bonanza May Be Waning

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

As Italian football moves on-line, TV rights bonanza may be waning

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The broadcast deal between the Italian league and streaming platform DAZN announced on Friday may represent a small revolution, but it also continues a trend of the value of tv rights stagnating or falling.

AFP Sport rounds up the financial state of play in Europe's big five leagues, as even the English Premier League struggles to maintain the level of its deals.

England The Premier League still has the world's biggest football contracts, but the market is looking less healthy. Despite the entry of Amazon, which bought 20 matches a season, the original contract for 2019-2022 of £5 billion (5.85 billion euros) represented a slight drop on 2016-2019, which was £5.1bn. But with the Covid-19 pandemic, the league is giving viewers more games for less money. After the interruption to last season by the pandemic, the league agreed to pay broadcasters at home and abroad rebates worth a reported £330 million. However the biggest slice of that, £170 million to Sky, is deferred. The original domestic contracts covered 180 of the 380 matches a season. With stadiums empty, the league attempted to launch a pay-per-view service for the balance, but fans refused to buy. Humiliated, the league caved in and "gifted" the remaining matches to rights holders at no extra cost, including a handful of matches on the BBC, the first games on the free-to-air national station in Premier league history. And the bidding on the next round of TV rights has started with indications that the value of domestic deals could drop further.

Italy A small revolution will take place from next season in Italy, with the bulk of the league's matches being streamed by the DAZN platform, which on Friday outbid historic broadcaster Sky by agreeing to pay 2.52 billion Euros for the main package of rights over the next three seasons. From 2018 to this season, Sky and DAZN have shared the domestic TV rights to Serie A in deals worth 973 million euros a year.

For 2021-24, DAZN will pay around 840m euros a year to broadcast all ten matches each week, but it will have to share three of those with another broadcaster. The sale of those matches is still under negotiation with Sky, among others. The Italian league is hoping the final deals are as close as possible to the current total.

Germany The German Bundesliga found itself negotiating the new TV deals for its two divisions last summer at the height of the pandemic. The domestic four-year deal, with Sky Deutschland and DAZN, of 4.4 billion euros, or 1.1 billion euros a season, represented a slight drop on the record previous contract. Sky will show Saturday matches and DAZN games on Fridays, which are unpopular with fans, and Sundays. Bundesliga boss Christian Seifert said the deal: "Gives us the greatest possible stability in times of uncertainty".

Spain In Spain, La Liga awarded the 2019-22 TV rights for the its league to the duo Telefonica (which owns the Movistar TV channel, La Liga's main broadcaster) and Mediapro, for 3.421 billion euros, or an average of 1.14 billion euros a season. Comparison with previous deals is difficult, because before 2016 clubs sold their rights individually. The pandemic has forced a drop in the value of the deals, in particular La Liga had to renegotiate its 460m-euro contract with Mediapro for the rights to broadcast matches in Spanish bars, badly hit by the pandemic.

FranceChinese-Spanish broadcaster Mediapro was less succesful in persuading the French league to renegotiate the record 1.217 billion euro annual deal for the bulk of the rights to Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches for 2020-24. Instead the leagues tore up the deal in December. In its place, the leagues signed a deal worth around 683 million euros for this season with old partner Canal+, representing a drop of almost 50 per cent in anticipated revenues. After this season, the TV picture is fuzzy: the rights have yet to be negotiated.

Related Topics

Football World Europe German Sale Buy Spain Italy Euro Money May December 2016 2018 Market Christian TV All From Share Premier League (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

50 minutes ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

50 minutes ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

50 minutes ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

50 minutes ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.