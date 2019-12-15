UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Modi Advances Agenda, India Finds Rare Criticism In US

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 08:50 AM

As Modi advances agenda, India finds rare criticism in US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :For the past two decades India has been enthusiastically feted in Washington, with politicians across the spectrum eager to nurture an alliance between the world's two largest democracies.

But as Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushes forward his Hindu nationalist agenda, India has suddenly found itself in an unusual position -- facing reprimands from the United States.

Few observers expect a serious deterioration of relations, and India's foreign and defense ministers are due in Washington on Wednesday for wide-ranging talks that could further boost the countries' military relationship.

Still, Washington's long reverential tone toward India, including muted reactions on human rights issues, has shifted after Modi revoked autonomy to Muslim-majority Kashmir and parliament passed a citizenship law that opponents say discriminates against Muslims.

After the citizenship law's approval, a State Department spokesperson said: "The United States urges India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with India's constitution and democratic values." Sam Brownback, the US envoy on religious freedom, voiced respect for India's institutions. However he said the United States was "concerned" with the citizenship bill, and called on India to "abide by its constitutional commitments." Criticism has been more strongly worded from outside the administration.

A resolution proposed by Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat born in India, urges New Delhi to free people rounded up in Kashmir since autonomy was terminated in August, to lift remaining restrictions on communications and to allow human rights observers and foreign journalists to enter.

- Call for sanctions - In the most outspoken criticism, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom called for sanctions to be considered against Home Minister Amit Shah -- a stalwart of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party -- over the citizenship bill.

The Commission, which advises the US government but does not set policy, called the bill "a dangerous turn in the wrong direction." The citizenship bill has set off deadly protests. Critics, including opposition figures, say Modi is excluding the country's 200 million Muslims from a definition of what it means to be Indian.

The Modi government denies that is the intention, saying that the law fast-tracks citizenship for religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and does not include Muslims because they do not need such protection in India.

India's foreign ministry denounced the criticism by the US religious freedom commission, saying that anyone regardless of faith can still seek citizenship through regular channels.

It is "regrettable that the body has chosen to be guided only by its prejudices and biases on a matter on which it clearly has little knowledge," foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a statement.

India has contacted all members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee about Kashmir, telling them that the reforms will stimulate the economy, officials said.

- Impact in question - Since president Bill Clinton's landmark 2000 visit to India, the two countries estranged in the Cold War have been steadily building relations, with New Delhi becoming one of the biggest buyers of US weapons.

The dialogue Wednesday is likely to look for ways to boost economic and strategic cooperation.

Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, noted that the toughest criticism of India has come from institutions with little responsibility for managing US-India relations.

He said that many lawmakers were responding to constituents, including Pakistani-Americans.

But while doubting the overall relationship was in trouble, Kugelman said the misgivings were sincere.

"I do think that Washington, like most other Western capitals, holds India to a particularly high standard," Kugelman said.

"I think there is some genuine surprise and disappointment that the world's largest democracy appears to be undercutting its longstanding and fundamental traditions of secularism, democracy and pluralism," he said.

President Donald Trump has sent mixed messages. He stunned India in July when he told Pakistan he was ready to mediate on Kashmir, on which New Delhi has refused outside involvement.

But Trump two months later joined Modi at a joint rally in Houston.

A congressional aide said that Trump -- both through his words and his own hardline approach against immigration -- had muddled what would have been a unified message, allowing India to cast concerns on its record as coming just from Democrats.

The aide said there was "totally bipartisan" concern on India's direction -- but acknowledged that US criticism was unlikely to sway Modi.

"Domestic politics are going to rule the day," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Resolution Prime Minister World Bangladesh Washington Parliament Democracy Narendra Modi Visit Trump New Delhi Alliance Houston United States July August Democrats Citizenship Muslim All From Government Asia Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Jubail Island Investment Company awards AED80m inf ..

8 hours ago

Winners of Dubai Women’s Triathlon honoured

8 hours ago

Prime Minister has internationalised Kashmir issue ..

9 hours ago

Stendel suffers terrible start at Hearts

9 hours ago

'We're just too safe': Lampard lashes Chelsea afte ..

9 hours ago

Toulouse march on as Saracens subdue Munster in Ch ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.