UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Oregon Fires Burn, Smoggy Air Suffocates Portland Residents

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:40 AM

As Oregon fires burn, smoggy air suffocates Portland residents

Portland, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The deadly fires spreading across three western US states are causing record-breaking pollution and a spate of health woes, from headaches and coughs to impaired vision, that have residents worried about the long-term consequences.

Portland, the largest city in Oregon, has been blanketed for days by a dense smog that has sent pollution meters soaring.

On Monday, the city ranked second-worst on IQAir's live global air quality ratings lists, only behind Vancouver, to the north in Canada -- which has fallen victim to the smoke from fires in neighboring Washington state.

Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles are all ranked among the 10 worst.

"It's bad. It can get so smoky, it looks like fog.

Sometimes, it's so smoky you can hardly breathe," says 55-year-old Lorain Magee, who is wearing a cloth face mask.

Magee, who is disabled, says she has suffered headaches, nausea, and blurry vision.

To try to limit her exposure, she is only going outside to walk her dog, Charlie, who is also having a hard time with the choking smog.

"He has been wheezing, sometimes he hyperventilates and chokes himself because he can't breathe," she explains.

Multnomah County, which includes Portland, on Monday warned residents about the "hazardous" air quality across the city's metro area.

"NO ONE should be outside," the county tweeted, calling on workers who must be outside to wear N95 face masks, take breaks and drink plenty of water.

Related Topics

Water Washington Canada Metro San Francisco Portland Vancouver Los Angeles Turkish Lira All From

Recent Stories

Customs Commissioner: Peace, stability &amp; prosp ..

5 hours ago

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

8 hours ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

9 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

8 hours ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

9 hours ago

Six injured in road accident

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.