As Oregon fires burn, smoggy air suffocates Portland residents

Portland, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The deadly fires spreading across three western US states are causing record-breaking pollution and a spate of health woes, from headaches and coughs to impaired vision, that have residents worried about the long-term consequences.

Portland, the largest city in Oregon, has been blanketed for days by a dense smog that has sent pollution meters soaring.

On Monday, the city ranked second-worst on IQAir's live global air quality ratings lists, only behind Vancouver, to the north in Canada -- which has fallen victim to the smoke from fires in neighboring Washington state.

Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles are all ranked among the 10 worst.

"It's bad. It can get so smoky, it looks like fog.

Sometimes, it's so smoky you can hardly breathe," says 55-year-old Lorain Magee, who is wearing a cloth face mask.

Magee, who is disabled, says she has suffered headaches, nausea, and blurry vision.

To try to limit her exposure, she is only going outside to walk her dog, Charlie, who is also having a hard time with the choking smog.

"He has been wheezing, sometimes he hyperventilates and chokes himself because he can't breathe," she explains.

Multnomah County, which includes Portland, on Monday warned residents about the "hazardous" air quality across the city's metro area.

"NO ONE should be outside," the county tweeted, calling on workers who must be outside to wear N95 face masks, take breaks and drink plenty of water.