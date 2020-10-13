UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Pandemic Rages, Mexicans Pray To Death 'saint'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:40 AM

As pandemic rages, Mexicans pray to death 'saint'

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Their arms raised towards the sky, worshippers of Mexico's "saint" of death pray before a giant cloaked skeleton asking for protection from the coronavirus and its devastating economic fallout.

The Grim Reaper-like figure, whose devotees include drug cartel members as well as ordinary Mexicans, has been rejected by the Roman Catholic Church as blasphemous.

But with tens of thousands of Mexican lives lost to Covid-19, there is no shortage of followers of "Santa Muerte." "With the pandemic, more devotees want to come to ask for health and protection," said 30-year-old Cristel Legaria, whose late mother erected the 22-meter (72-foot) fiberglass statue in Tultitlan near the capital.

Wearing a golden robe, the skeleton stands with its bony arms spread out against the blue sky, like a statue of Jesus.

Historians trace Santa Muerte back to the 18th century, when indigenous people turned images of the Grim Reaper brought by Spanish conquistadores into an icon, prompting the Church to destroy chapels devoted to the folk saint.

After many decades underground, the practise emerged from the shadows in the mid-20th century, particularly in the capital, as Mexicans arrived from the impoverished countryside.

- 'Always there' - The number of followers grew in 2001, when a woman named Enriqueta "Dona Queta" Romero displayed her Santa Muerte figure in Mexico City's rough neighborhood of Tepito.

Hundreds now visit the shrine on the first day of each month to worship Santa Muerte.

"I came to thank her for everything that she's given us this year, which has not been easy due to the pandemic," said 34-year-old stylist Suri Salas, returning for the first time after months of confinement.

"Fortunately, she's always there to support us," said Salas.

The faithful -- some shuffling on their knees -- arrived with effigies of Santa Muerte, while others offered flowers, sweets and liquor.

Few wore face masks and social distancing was almost impossible.

The aroma of marijuana filled the street, where street vendors hawked Santa Muerte statues and candles.

"Since the pandemic began I've never closed," said Romero, who welcomes visitors from as far afield as the United States and Europe after word of the saint of death spread.

Some have tattoos of Santa Muerte on their neck or chest and indoctrinate their children.

"She helps you when you're on the razor's edge, facing insecurity, economic troubles or -- like now -- health problems," said Alfonso Hernandez, a journalist and official chronicler in crime-plagued Tepito.

- Heresy to Church - The worship of Santa Muerte is "an adaptation of a harsh world," but heresy for the Catholic Church, said Bernardo Barranco, a sociologist who specializes in religions.

"It's not a religion. It's a cult. You can be Catholic or Evangelical and be a follower," he said.

Some devotees are also believers in the Virgin of Guadalupe, patron saint of Mexico, the world's second-biggest Catholic country.

In 2016, during a visit to Mexico, Pope Francis alluded to the veneration of Santa Muerte when he said he was concerned about people who worship "macabre symbols." But that does not seem to bother Rodrigo Oliva, who travels 70 kilometers (44 miles) from the capital to Tultitlan, where face masks, temperature checks and social distancing are compulsory.

The 28-year-old photographer follows the Afro-Cuban religion Palo Monte, but his temple closed due to the epidemic so he prays to Santa Muerte.

With Covid-19 "there are more people who have taken an interest in a cult," he said.

"We pray to her so she protects us, but that does not make us immune," he added.

With around 84,000 deaths, Mexico has the world's fourth-highest coronavirus toll, and many have lost a relative, friend or neighbor.

"The only thing I ask of my saint is to give me strength, health and harmony. Nothing else matters if you don't have good health," said 23-year-old shoeshiner Jonathan Flores.

Related Topics

Century Shortage World Europe Visit Flores Mexico City Temple United States Mexico Women 2016 Gold Church From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

9 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

9 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

9 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

9 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

9 hours ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.