As Senate Control Teeters, Trump Readies New Presidential Bid

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 02:10 PM

As Senate control teeters, Trump readies new presidential bid

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden's Democrats edged closer to retaining control of the US Senate on Friday, as Donald Trump prepared to declare his bid for the White House in 2024.

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won re-election in Arizona, three television networks announced.

His victory gives Democrats 49 Senate seats, one short of securing a majority, with Nevada still counting votes and Georgia's contest headed to a December 6 runoff.

If the two parties split the remaining two seats, the Democrats retain control of the Senate because Vice President Kamala Harris will cast the tie-breaking vote.

Blake Masters, the Republican rival to Kelly, did not immediately concede defeat in Arizona, and late Friday Trump posted on his social media account that some voting machines in Arizona didn't work and the result is "a scam and voter fraud... Do election over again!"

