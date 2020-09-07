UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Spain Cases Soar, School Return Comes Too Soon For Some

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

As Spain cases soar, school return comes too soon for some

Madrid, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :With coronavirus cases surging as a new school year begins, many Spanish parents are refusing to send their children back to class despite the threat of sanctions.

"You have your whole life to learn, but if you lose your health, that's it," says Aroa Miranda, a 37-year-old mother-of-two who won't send her boys to school this week when term resumes in the coastal town of Castellon de la Plana.

Like its European neighbours, Spain is reopening schools this month despite the rapid spread of the virus, with the country counting the highest number of new infections on the continent.

"Going back to school is being treated like an experiment, we're like guinea pigs," said Miranda, who is about to take her three-year-old off the nursery school list, which is voluntary at his age.

"For my eight-year-old, I will pretend he's ill so I don't have to send him to school." Although masks are obligatory in school for anyone aged six and over and social distancing measures have been put in place, she doesn't think it's enough.

"If I can't meet with more than 10 people in my home, I don't understand why my son has to be in class with 25 children," she railed.

"This is an absurd safety risk."

Related Topics

Spain Guinea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

10 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

10 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

11 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

12 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.