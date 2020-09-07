As Spain cases soar, school return comes too soon for some

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :With coronavirus cases surging as a new school year begins, many Spanish parents are refusing to send their children back to class despite the threat of sanctions.

"You have your whole life to learn, but if you lose your health, that's it," says Aroa Miranda, a 37-year-old mother-of-two who won't send her boys to school this week when term resumes in the coastal town of Castellon de la Plana.

Like its European neighbours, Spain is reopening schools this month despite the rapid spread of the virus, with the country counting the highest number of new infections on the continent.

"Going back to school is being treated like an experiment, we're like guinea pigs," said Miranda, who is about to take her three-year-old off the nursery school list, which is voluntary at his age.

"For my eight-year-old, I will pretend he's ill so I don't have to send him to school." Although masks are obligatory in school for anyone aged six and over and social distancing measures have been put in place, she doesn't think it's enough.

"If I can't meet with more than 10 people in my home, I don't understand why my son has to be in class with 25 children," she railed.

"This is an absurd safety risk."