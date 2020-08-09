(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PortauPrince, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :When Haiti's pandemic-shuttered schools re-open for classes on Monday, the growing chasm between the country's rich and poor students will be on painfully clear display.

The wealthiest have broad campuses ready for social distancing and programs that continued online despite the virus, while some of the poorest don't even have running water for students to scrub their hands.

However, between those extremes are a small number of educators with a vision for a better system that they are trying to build with or without government help.

At the wealthy end of the spectrum are the 12th-year students at Saint-Louis de Gonzague school, all in neat suits and ties, who primped to look their best for the traditional photo in the school's chapel.

The Catholic institution in central Port-au-Prince has a spacious 13-hectare (33-acre) campus, with a stadium, tennis courts and plenty of room for social distancing.

The pressure on the 2,000 young men at the 130-year-old school was further eased because teachers were able to continue their instruction during the pandemic.

"We managed to finish the year: evaluations were done every Friday online," said Brother Valmyr-Jacques Dabel, school principal.

Only 12th-year students and final-year Primary students, who are preparing for state exams in October, will have class in August.

Classes resume in full on September 7 to start the 2020-2021 school year, two months ahead of the government's Calendar.

Yet, only five kilometers (three miles) down the road, reality at the Tabarre public school is far starker.