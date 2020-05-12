UrduPoint.com
As Trump Urges Reopening, White House Battles Own Virus Outbreak

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :As US President Donald Trump moves to reopen the coronavirus-battered country, the White House is battling infections within its own ranks.

And stemming an outbreak of the highly-contagious virus is not an easy task in the famed West Wing.

Though it may appear spacious in movies and tv shows, the West Wing, where the president works out of the Oval Office, is actually rather cramped, making social distancing difficult.

In the past few days, a personal valet to Trump and the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House's coronavirus task force, have tested positive for the virus.

Three members of the task force have gone into quarantine -- infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Stephen Hahn, head of the food and Drug Administration.

Trump on Monday, several hours ahead of a press conference in the White House Rose Garden, made no reference to the outbreak at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and claimed things were on the upswing.

"Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere," Trump tweeted. "Big progress being made!"

