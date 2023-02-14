UrduPoint.com

As Ukraine Seeks Jets, NATO Pushes To Keep Ammo Flowing

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Ukraine's Western backers focused at a meeting on Tuesday on keeping ammunition and arms flowing to the war-torn nation, as Kyiv presses for fighter jets to push Russia back.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has knuckled down on his plea for Western aircraft after securing commitments for tanks, air defence and precision missiles.

But allies insist they are scrambling to ensure his forces have the ammunition they need on the ground to push back renewed Russian offensives.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted he was focused on building an "aviation platform", winning more promises of tank supplies and ensuring ammunition stocks.

Representatives from over 50 nations backing Kyiv were involved at the meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"This has become a grinding war of attrition and therefore it's also a battle of logistics," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"This is a huge effort by allies to actually be able to get in the ammunition, the fuel, the spare parts, which are needed."Ukraine's Western supporters -- spearheaded by the United States -- have already supplied billions of Dollars of arms to help Kyiv hold Moscow back.

