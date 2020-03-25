UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Virus Leaves Borders Shut, European Farmers Sound Alarm

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

As virus leaves borders shut, European farmers sound alarm

Beelitz (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) OT Klaistow, Germany, March 25 (AFP/APP):Whether it's served with butter and ham, drowned in hollandaise sauce or topped with a fried egg, nothing says spring in Germany like asparagus.

But this year, the cherished vegetable may be a rare sight on dining tables as many of the foreign seasonal workers who would usually harvest the crop are unable to enter the country because of travel bans imposed over the coronavirus.

"The situation is very tense for us farmers," says Thomas Syring, who runs a farm in Beelitz, a town in the state of Brandenburg known for its cultivation of white asparagus.

Syring is just one of hundreds of farmers faced with the threat that his crops may be left rotting in the fields because of a serious shortage of workers.

With warmer weather looming, farmers across Europe are scrambling for ways to fill the manpower gap as travel restrictions imposed to halt COVID-19 contagion toughen.

- Tens of thousands needed - During a normal season, Syring's farm employs about 60 workers from Romania, Poland and Bulgaria. At present, only 10 have arrived.

"At the moment it is cold again, it will slow down the growth of the asparagus.

But in a week, at the latest, the asparagus will come out of the ground and continue to grow," he warns at his farm, where rows upon rows of asparagus are waiting beneath sheets of white plastic to keep the soil warm.

Juergen Jakob of Beelitzer Spargel, an association for asparagus farmers in Beelitz, says only half of the 5,000 seasonal workers required in the region have arrived so far this year.

"There is a need for quick clarification on how workers from Romania and Poland in particular can enter Germany," says Udo Hemmerling, general secretary of the German Farmers' Association.

Around 300,000 seasonal workers come to Germany each year, mainly from Poland and Romania, to help with fruit and vegetable harvests, according to Hemmerling.

In Austria, which is facing a manpower shortage of 5,000 to help in fruit and vegetable farms, the ministry has set up a website to get people in other sectors to sign up and help.

And in Switzerland, fears are growing that only a fraction of the 33,000 seasonal workers required annually will be available this year.

Related Topics

Weather Shortage Europe German Germany Austria Bulgaria Poland Romania Switzerland March May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including coo ..

7 hours ago

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

8 hours ago

Ministry of Interior: Wearing masks is necessary o ..

8 hours ago

India in 21-day lockdown

10 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

9 hours ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.