UrduPoint.com

As Virus Surges, England Builds Temporary Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 08:20 AM

As virus surges, England builds temporary hospitals

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :England is building temporary hospitals to help cope with rising coronavirus cases, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday issued a stark warning to those not fully vaccinated.

The new "surge hubs" would deal with a potential overspill of inpatients as surging virus cases put the country's health service on a "war footing", according to officials.

Fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant, daily cases have ballooned, standing at more than 189,000 on Thursday.

While stressing the success of the booster roll out, Johnson said he wanted to "speak directly to all those who have yet to get fully vaccinated. The people who think the disease can't hurt them".

"Look at the people going into hospital now, that could be you. Look at the intensive care units and the miserable, needless suffering of those who did not get their booster, that could be you," he said.

NHS England said it would provide extra beds in structures in the grounds of eight hospitals in cities including London, Bristol and Leeds from this week, with each designed to house around 100 extra patients.

Outside St George's Hospital in Tooting in south London, workers were already putting up a metal framework to support the roof of a new unit, AFP journalists saw on Thursday.

"Given the high level of Covid-19 infections and increasing hospital admissions, the NHS is now on a war footing," National Medical Director Stephen Powis said.

He added that he hoped "we never to have to use these new hubs".

The extra beds are designed for patients who are recovering from illnesses, including those who no longer have Covid, to free up space and staff in the adjacent hospitals to treat large numbers of virus cases.

The UK has been one of Europe's worst hit countries with a death toll of over 148,000.

- 'Super-surge beds' - The government opened large "Nightingale" field hospitals in venues such as exhibition centres during the first wave of the virus. The facilities named after nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale were not widely used and staffing was a problem due to their vast size.

This time, the plan is to make available as many as 4,000 "super-surge beds", in some cases using existing hospital facilities such as gyms or education centres.

Medics warned of rising staff shortages due to people off sick with the virus or self-isolating.

England is the exception among UK nations in not imposing extra virus curbs for the festive period, while Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have imposed limits on how many people can socialise together and closed nightclubs.

Johnson has said that the high booster takeup rate in England plus evidence that Omicron is milder have allowed the country to avoid more restrictions.

He has urged people to get tested before attending New Year's events and be "sensible".

The numbers of people testing positive or in self-isolation is hitting sectors including transport.

The Southern rail company announced Thursday it will not run trains from London's Victoria station, one of the UK's busiest, until January 10 due to "coronavirus isolation and sickness".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Europe Company Victoria London Florence George Bristol Leeds Wales Ireland United Kingdom January All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

11 minutes ago
 Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

7 hours ago
 CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

7 hours ago
 Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

7 hours ago
 PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hass ..

PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hassan

7 hours ago
 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in fin ..

1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in final stages: Ch Sarwar

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.