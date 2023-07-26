As West fears Tunisia collapse, hopes of IMF bailout fade

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Western nations fear an economic collapse in Tunisia could trigger even greater migrant flows to Europe and have offered financial assistance. Yet prospects of Tunisia's sealing the biggest deal of all -- a $1.9-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund -- seem increasingly remote.

The inflation-ravaged and heavily indebted country reached a tentative deal for the loan from the Washington-based IMF in October.

It would require Tunis to undertake what the IMF calls a "comprehensive economic reform programme" that would phase out subsidies on fuel and electricity.

But President Kais Saied has repeatedly rejected "foreign diktats that will lead to more poverty".

In March, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Tunisia urgently needs to reach an IMF deal because its economy "risks falling off the deep end".

That followed European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's concern that a collapse "economically or socially" in Tunisia would trigger a new flow of migrants to Europe -- an assessment rejected by Tunis.

Italy says migrant arrivals by sea have surged this year, most of them from Tunisia and Libya.

"Tunisia is a nation that is in extreme distress and clearly leaving it to its fate can have consequences that are very serious," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told reporters in Rome on Sunday at a conference with Saied and other Mediterranean leaders.

Beyond the economic situation, the European Union and Washington have been troubled by Saied's increasing authoritarianism.

He has seized far-reaching powers since sacking the government in July 2021. He later dissolved parliament and pushed through a constitution to replace one approved in 2014 following the country's Arab Spring revolution.