ASA, SpaceX Postpone Crew Mission Launch Due To Large Storm

Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:00 PM

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:NASA and SpaceX have postponed their Crew-3 launch to the space station due to a large storm.

The launch, originally planned for early Sunday, is now rescheduled for 1:10 a.m. Wednesday Easter Day Time, Nov.

3, due to a large storm system meandering across the Ohio Valley and through northeastern United States this weekend, elevating winds and waves in the Atlantic Ocean along the Crew Dragon flight path for the Oct. 31 launch attempt, said NASA.

Weather conditions along the ascent corridor are expected to improve for a Nov. 3 launch attempt, and the 45th Weather Squadron forecast predicts an 80 percent chance of favorable weather conditions at the launch site, according to NASA.

The crew members include NASA astronauts Raja Chari, mission commander, Tom Marshburn, pilot, and Kayla Barron, mission specialist, as well as European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer.

