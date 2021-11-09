UrduPoint.com

ASA's SpaceX Crew-2 Mission Members Return To Earth

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:Four astronauts with the SpaceX Crew-2 mission returned to earth on Tuesday night via a splashdown off the coast of Pensacola in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The webcast by NASA shows that astronauts came out of the cabin in good condition following over six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The astronauts are Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Akihiko Hoshide from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Thomas Pesquet from European Space Agency, according to NASA.

Crew-2 mission members' return is ahead of the launch of Crew-3 mission due to unfavorable weather conditions and medical conditions with one of Crew-3 mission crew members.

