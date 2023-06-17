UrduPoint.com

ASBU Executive Council Starts Its 109th Meeting In Tunis

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ASBU Executive Council starts its 109th meeting in Tunis

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) held the 109th meeting of the Executive Council in Tunis Friday under the chairmanship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

CEO of Saudi Broadcasting Authority Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthi, ASBU Director General Engineer Abdelrahim Suleiman, heads of the Arab associations that are members of the council, and heads of Arab delegations participated in the meeting.

For his part, Al-Harthi hailed the success of ASBU's activities, the last of which was holding the 23rd edition of the ASBU Radio and tv Festival and Convention in Tunisia and laying the foundation stone of the business center project, ASBU Link Center.

This comes in light of the efforts made to introduce developments in the media field in the Arab states in order to advance the field to the highest levels.

The meeting saw a presentation on ASBU's activities in 2022 and the first quarter of this year, including the fields of news and program exchange, covering major events inside the Arab region and abroad, training, and investment.

The meeting also presented the report and recommendations of the meeting of the Standing Committee for Administrative, Financial and Legal Affairs.

During the opening of the meeting, Suleiman praised the efforts of ASBU's president and the efforts made by the work teams to achieve the union's objectives and promote joint Arab media work.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Saudi Tunis Tunisia Saudi Arabia Media TV Arab

Recent Stories

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

57 minutes ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

2 hours ago
 Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in B ..

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in Bollywood

3 hours ago
 Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former ..

UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Minister’s passing

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.