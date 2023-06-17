ASBU Executive Council starts its 109th meeting in Tunis

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) held the 109th meeting of the Executive Council in Tunis Friday under the chairmanship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

CEO of Saudi Broadcasting Authority Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthi, ASBU Director General Engineer Abdelrahim Suleiman, heads of the Arab associations that are members of the council, and heads of Arab delegations participated in the meeting.

For his part, Al-Harthi hailed the success of ASBU's activities, the last of which was holding the 23rd edition of the ASBU Radio and tv Festival and Convention in Tunisia and laying the foundation stone of the business center project, ASBU Link Center.

This comes in light of the efforts made to introduce developments in the media field in the Arab states in order to advance the field to the highest levels.

The meeting saw a presentation on ASBU's activities in 2022 and the first quarter of this year, including the fields of news and program exchange, covering major events inside the Arab region and abroad, training, and investment.

The meeting also presented the report and recommendations of the meeting of the Standing Committee for Administrative, Financial and Legal Affairs.

During the opening of the meeting, Suleiman praised the efforts of ASBU's president and the efforts made by the work teams to achieve the union's objectives and promote joint Arab media work.