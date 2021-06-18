UrduPoint.com
Ascot Goes Ahead After Inspection

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Ascot goes ahead after inspection

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The penultimate day of the five day Royal Ascot race meeting on Friday will go ahead after an inspection cleared it safe enough to race.

Heavy overnight rain had cast doubt on racing taking place -- if it had been called off it would have been the first time a day had been lost at the meeting since 1964 due to a water-logged track.

"Following an inspection at @Ascot, racing goes ahead," tweeted the British HorseRacing Authority (BHA).

A roar went up from the 12,000 spectators when it was announced over the Public Address system.

The 26 millimetres of rain has seen a whole swathe of runners withdrawn across the seven race programme on Friday including one owned by it's most famous supporter Queen Elizabeth II.

She has yet to attend this week but could well make an appearance on Saturday as she has a fancied runner.

"It's soft but it is safe," said one of those who took part in the inspection trainer Ralph Beckett.

"I would bet on us getting through the day."The key Wimbledon warm-up tournament Queen's has also been affected with quarter-finals play due to get under way at 1300GMT two hours later than scheduled.

