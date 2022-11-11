UrduPoint.com

ASEAN Agrees To Talk To Myanmar Opposition

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ASEAN agrees to talk to Myanmar opposition

Phnom Penh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Southeast Asian leaders agreed Friday to engage Myanmar opposition groups as they seek ways to quell the country's escalating bloodshed which has seen thousands killed in clashes since last year's coup.

The Myanmar crisis dominated the first day of a gathering of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc in Phnom Penh that US President Joe Biden will join on Saturday.

Myanmar has spiralled into bloody conflict since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February last year.

ASEAN agreed a "five-point consensus" peace plan with Myanmar in April last year but the junta has so far ignored it and the bloc has struggled for months to come up with ways to enforce it.

Frustrated by the generals' foot-dragging, leaders on Friday tasked their foreign ministers with drawing up "an implementation plan that outlines concrete, practical and measurable indicators with specific timeline".

In a 15-point statement thrashed out over two days of difficult talks among foreign ministers, the bloc agreed to "engage all stakeholders soon".

"Engagement would be done in a flexible and informal manner, primarily undertaken by the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar," the leaders' statement said.

This will likely involve meeting representatives of Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), a self-declared parallel body dominated by former lawmakers from Suu Kyi's party.

The NUG considers itself to be the country's legitimate government but the junta regards its members as "terrorists", and engaging with the group would be a significant step for ASEAN.

Related Topics

Phnom Penh San Myanmar February April All From Government Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

16 minutes ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

2 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

4 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

4 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.