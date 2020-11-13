UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASEAN Calls For Enhancing Women's Role Amid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

ASEAN calls for enhancing women's role amid pandemic

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) late Thursday convened the first-ever ASEAN Women Leader's summit via video link, discussing women's role in the bloc's development amid COVID-19.

The event, held within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits, offered the group's leaders a chance to talk with female leaders in the region and at international organizations about how to further uphold their role in the process of building the ASEAN Community following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc described women as an indispensable part of the process of building peace and sustainable security.

The Vietnamese leader wished that the summit would offer important orientations to help ASEAN women contribute more widely and effectively to the process of building the ASEAN Community as well as actively join efforts to ensure peace, security, as well as sustainable and inclusive development in the region.

At the event, Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan called for ensuring legitimate economic and health benefits for women via effective and timely measures. ASEAN needs to put women into the focus of reconstruction and recovery, enhance women's leadership and voices in decision-making, and increase their economic status to narrow the development gap and strengthen ASEAN Community's resilience against external shocks, Ngan said.

She called on ASEAN to take new, creative and effective approaches to uphold women's role in every aspect, especially in terms of the benefits from digital technology.

Ngan also announced that Vietnam will hold the ASEAN High-level Forum on women's role in comprehensive and sustainable recovery next year.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Technology Vietnam Women Event From Asia

Recent Stories

MediaTekHelio G80 Bodes well with the gaming enthu ..

53 minutes ago

PM to visit Turbat today

57 minutes ago

Enabling the poorest of the poor during crisis

1 hour ago

Russia, Turkey Keep Cooperating Despite Difference ..

44 minutes ago

Egypt reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, tally surpas ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistani movie "Parwaz Hai Junoon" hits cinema sc ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.