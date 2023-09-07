Open Menu

ASEAN Countries Pledge To Strengthen Community-building, Unity, Centrality

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

JAKARTA,Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the ASEAN Community, its unity and centrality at the 43rd ASEAN Summit.

The three-day ASEAN Summit and related summits, under the theme "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth," are scheduled to conclude here later on Thursday.

"We reviewed ASEAN's progress and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen ASEAN as an organization that is robust and agile, equipped with strengthened capacity and institutional effectiveness to address today's challenges and to remain relevant for its people, the region, and the world," said a Chairman's Statement of the 43rd ASEAN Summit issued on Wednesday.

ASEAN countries also reaffirmed their shared commitment to maintaining and promoting peace, security and stability in the region, as well as to the peaceful resolution of disputes, the statement said.

