ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meetings Deliver Positive Messages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

JAKARTA,july 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The series of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers' meetings, attended by senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, have sent out three positive messages, a Chinese official said here on Saturday.

First, the meetings see a more peaceful atmosphere. The ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting, held in a friendly and harmonious way, focused on practical cooperation, the official said.

With an eye on fostering a regional growth center, the 10 ASEAN members have given priority to development, which is consistent with China's concept.

Many ASEAN foreign ministers said ASEAN's prosperity is closely linked with China's development, and the ASEAN nations are willing to advance the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road with China.

At the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, all parties laid emphasis on sub-regional cooperation, which injected new vitality into the relaunch of trilateral cooperation between China, Japan and South Korea, the official said.

