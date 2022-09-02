UrduPoint.com

ASEAN+3 Film Festival Opens In Prague

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PRAGUE, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A film festival of ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries plus China, Japan and South Korea (ASEAN+3) opened here on Thursday.

More than 400 people, including representatives of the Czech government and diplomatic missions to the Czech Republic, people from all walks of life and media personnel, attended the opening ceremony held at the Municipal library of Prague, and watched nine short films from six countries of ASEAN, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as China, Japan and South Korea.

Speaking at the event, Zhang Maoming, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in the Czech Republic, said the ASEAN+3 film festival is "a big showcase of diversified cultures of East and Southeast Asia."Zhang said he hopes the audience can "experience the vitality and cohesion of the ASEAN+3 countries, as well as the richness and unique charms of oriental culture" through the festival.

The film festival will last until Sept. 10. Nine select films from the above-mentioned countries will be screened one per night from Friday, including Hi Mom, a Chinese film that will be shown on Monday.

