ASF established for deserving artists: Kastro

LAHORE, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro on Tuesday said that Artist Support Fund (ASF) was established for the deserving artists who spend their whole life to serve the art and culture.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on the Artist Support Fund held at Alhamra Arts Centre.

During the meeting, various points were discussed concerning the welfare of the artist community.

The provincial minister said, "The welfare of our artists was our responsibility", adding that "We appreciate their services". He said, "I am happy that the fund is utilizing for right place".

Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar told the minister that the Artist Support Fund Committee was playing an active and dynamic role.

He further said that applications received under the Artist Support Fund were examined and merit and transparency were ensured at all stages.

He said the Department of Culture was playing a key role in reaching out to deserving artists through the Artist Support Fund.

MPA and Parliamentary Secretary for Culture Sadia Sohail Rana, Lahore Arts Council ExecutiveDirector Aslam Dogar and other officers of Culture Department were present in the meeting.