UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asgreen Takes Tour De Suisse Lead As Sanchez Nicks Stage Two

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Asgreen takes Tour de Suisse lead as Sanchez nicks stage two

Langnau im Emmental, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Spanish veteran Luis Leon Sanchez of Astana won a hilly stage two of the Tour de Suisse on Sunday as Denmark's Kasper Asgreen took the overall lead.

It was a great day for Astana and Denmark as in nearby Champerey Astana's Danish captain Jakob Fuglsang won the Criterium du Dauphine.

At the Swiss race Sanchez produced an astonishing turn of pace to escape a reduced peloton with 10km to go, while Slovak star Peter Sagan charged over the finishing line at the helm of a fast moving peloton six seconds adrift.

Italian paceman Matteo Trentin, rising Deceuninck-Quick Step star Asgreen and Belgium's Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet were all in the mix.

Asgreen, who came second on this year's Tour of Flanders and third at the Tour of California, is both overall leader and the best under-25's white jersey rider.

The 159.6km second stage was contested over three loops of a high altitude circuit featuring two mountain passes.

A select sprint involving fast riders who can also get over a hill had been predicted, and so it looked to be before the 35-year-old Sanchez made his burst.

Once his lead was established he then nursed it with the peloton closing fast at the finish line.

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas is seventh at 18 seconds and remains firm favourite to win this eight-day race.

Related Topics

France Astana Leon Van Lead Belgium Denmark Sunday Olympics National University All Best Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

15 minutes ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

30 minutes ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

45 minutes ago

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

1 hour ago

El-Sisi re-affirms Egypt&#039;s support for UAE ag ..

1 hour ago

Long-term interest rate SWAPs maintain upward tren ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.