UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ash Barty, Alex De Minaur To Lead Australian Tennis Team To Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:00 PM

Ash Barty, Alex de Minaur to lead Australian tennis team to Tokyo Olympics

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Australia on Tuesday announced its tennis team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, with world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and world No. 15 Alex de Minaur included.

Sam Stosur, who will become the first Australian tennis player to play in five Olympic Games, is also a member of the team.

Stosur and Barty are joined by Ajla Tomljanovic in the women's singles, with Barty teaming up with Storm Sanders and Stosur with Ellen Perez in the women's doubles.

Rio Olympians John Millman, Nick Kyrgios and James Duckworth will join De Minaur in the men's singles, with Millman partnering Luke Saville, and John Peers playing alongside with De Minaur in the men's doubles.

2004 Olympic women's singles bronze medalist Alicia Molik will captain the women's team and national men's coach Jaymon Crabb will lead the men's team.

Five-time Olympian Stosur said she was proud of achieving this Olympic milestone.

"It's super special being able to represent your country in one Olympics, let alone five," Stosur said.

"I can't believe I'm still going at this point in time, but thankfully I was able to keep going and make it between London and Tokyo which I didn't ever think was going to be on the cards.""To be part of a broader Australian team, that's just another level of representation and there's so many amazing, fantastic athletes, in the team every single year. You get to meet people that you'd never ever think that you'd be able to meet or talk to and whatever their sport is, they're the best in the country and some of the best in the world. To be part of that is absolutely incredible," she said.

Related Topics

Tennis Storm World Australia London Tokyo Lead Women Olympics Bronze Best Coach

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

17 minutes ago

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

45 minutes ago

CBUAE issues guidance on anti-money laundering, co ..

47 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.84 a barrel M ..

47 minutes ago

Jafza redefines infrastructure in free zone by com ..

47 minutes ago

Michael Holding says he doesn’t think T20formats ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.