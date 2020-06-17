Ashes hero Bresnan leaves Yorkshire

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Former England paceman Tim Bresnan has left his native Yorkshire with immediate effect, the English county announced Wednesday.

The 35-year-old one club man had been a mainstay at Headingley since his first-class debut in 2003 and went on to play 142 games for England, with his 23 Test career seeing Bresnan star during the 2010/11 Ashes series victory in Australia.

Bresnan now appears set to sign for another county, with Yorkshire saying he was leaving "to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere".

His current contract was set to expire at the end of this season but with no English domestic cricket until August 1 at the earliest because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bresnan has decided now is the right time to leave Headingley.

"I didn't take this decision lightly but now is the best time to move on," he said.

"There is still plenty of fire in my belly and I look forward to what the future brings.

"I would like to thank Yorkshire for giving me 19 fantastic years and the opportunity when I was younger to kickstart my career.

"It has given me immense pride to represent the county for the best part of two decades. My Yorkshire cap is one of my proudest possessions." Bresnan helped Yorkshire win back-to-back County Championships in 2014 and 2015, with the bulk of his 557 first-class wickets taken on behalf of the 'White Rose' club.

Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire's director of cricket, said of Bresnan: "He has represented the club with huge pride and distinction for 19 years.

"His contribution both on and off the field has been immense and we wish him every success for the future."