Ashra Rehmat-ul-Alamin being celebrated in GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :In the light of special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Ashra Rehmat-ul-Alamin was being celebrated in Gilgit-Baltistan with religious fervor and utmost devotion.

In this regard, the doors of the Chief Minister's House Gilgit have been opened to the public. A special Lunger has been arranged for the people by Chief Minister Khalid. People from different walks of life including including Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Zaidi, provincial ministers and journalists arrived at the Chief Minister's House Gilgit today.

On the occasion Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid congratulated the people coming to the Chief Minister's House on the occasion of Ashra Rehmat-ul-Alamin.

This series would continue till the end of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has extended a special invitation to the people to attend the Milad celebrations on the night of 11 Rabi-ul-Awal on Monday, October 18.