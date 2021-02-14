Ashwin stars as England slump to 106-8 in 2nd India Test

(@FahadShabbir)

Chennai, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets as England slumped to 106 for eight at tea on day two of the second Test on Sunday.

Ashwin took Olly Stone for one and the umpires called for a break in Chennai with England still 223 runs behind India's first innings 329.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was on 23 off 80 balls.

England lost half their side for 52 when Ashwin bowled Ben Stokes for 18.

Foakes, taking the place of Jos Buttler who returned home after the opening win, put on 35 with Ollie Pope.

The pair batted for over 50 minutes before paceman Mohammed Siraj struck with his first ball of the Test, removing Pope for 22.

Axar Patel then sent back Moeen Ali for six.

England had crashed to 39 for four in a dramatic morning session that saw the fall of eight wickets, including skipper Joe Root for six.

Pace bowler Ishant Sharma trapped Rory Burns leg before with the third ball of the innings.

But it was left-arm spinner Axar Patel claiming Root for his maiden Test wicket that raised the roof in the stadium where fans were allowed for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic erupted.

Coming into his 101st Test with scores of 228, 186 and 218 in his previous three matches, Root mistimed a sweep and was caught at short fine leg.

Earlier, Pant hit an unbeaten 58 before India's innings ended in the first hour of play. They had resumed on 300-6.

Moeen Ali claimed four wickets, including two in his first over of the day. Fast bowler Stone took three.