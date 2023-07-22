PORT OF SPAIN , Trinidad and Tobago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Ravichandran Ashwin continued to dominate the West Indies with bat as well as ball on the second afternoon of the second Test as he belted 56 off 78 balls to lift India to 438 all out in their first innings Friday at tea on the second day.

Ashwin fell to Kemar Roach, after taking three boundaries off the pacer earlier in the over at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday.

The vulnerable West Indies top order was likely to face another searching examination from an Indian attack spearheaded by Ashwin in the final session.

Roach and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed three wickets each on a surface which has so far offered very little assistance to the bowlers.

Ashwin held the innings together through the last hour after Ishan Kishan, who resumed with the all-rounder after lunch, fell to Jason Holder for 25.

Virat Kohli dominated the morning session as he completed a 29th Test hundred in his 500th international match, although his aspirations of a monumental innings were terminated by an error of judgement.