Asia, Europe stocks up ahead of Fed chair speech

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Asian and European markets rose Friday after a Wall Street rally ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell that is expected to reiterate his plan to ramp up interest rates to fight inflation.

Adding to the strong buying sentiment were signs of progress in talks between US and Chinese regulators that could see tech titans including Alibaba and JD.com avoid a delisting in New York.

Global equities have staggered in recent weeks after a near two-month rally from their June lows as a string of Fed officials lined up to reaffirm their commitment to tighten monetary policy, despite some promising economic data.

- Key figures at around 0815 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 28,641.38 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.0 percent at 20,170.04 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,236.22 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,513.96 Euro/dollar: UP at 0.9977 from 0.9968 Thursday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.1780 from $1.1826 Euro/pound: UP at 84.71 pence from 84.28 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 136.96 Yen from 136.36 yen West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.1 percent at $93.52 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.0 percent at $100.33New York - Dow: UP nearly 1.0 percent at 33,291.78 (close)