Asia Virus Latest: Philippines Cancels Inbound Flights, Thailand Parks Re-open

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 05:10 PM

Asia virus latest: Philippines cancels inbound flights, Thailand parks re-open

Hong Kong, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments from Asia related to the novel coronavirus pandemic: - Thais hit the park as restrictions eased - Thailand began easing restrictions on movement and gatherings, allowing restaurants, hair salons and open-air markets to re-open -- provided that social distancing is maintained and proprietors carry out temperature checks.

Joggers and cyclists crowded into Bangkok's public parks to exercise and enjoy the sun and open space after more than a month of closure.

Authorities also resumed selling alcohol after a three-week ban, though they warned that restrictions could be reinstated if it caused an increase of large gatherings.

- Philippines cancels all inbound flights - The Philippines halted all inbound passenger flights for a week to free up space in quarantine centres filled with thousands of migrant workers who have come home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 24,000 Filipinos working abroad have already returned -- many after losing their jobs as the global economy screeches to a halt -- and have been required to undergo a 14-day quarantine in government centres that have rapidly reached capacity.

Outbound flights will continue to operate, the government said.

- India's military salutes health workers - India's air force conducted flypasts over several cities and showered flower petals onto health workers standing outside their hospitals in tribute to medical staff battling the coronavirus.

Millions of migrant workers also queued up to board trains and busses to return home to their villages after being stranded in cities across the nation during a weeks-long coronavirus lockdown.

India was also gearing up for a massive online concert to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and featuring global stars including rock legend Mick Jagger.

More than 70 of the country's biggest celebrities -- including cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Shah Rukh Khan -- as well as international Names such as Will Smith and Bryan Adams are set to join the show to be live-streamed by Facebook.

- South Korea to ease restrictions on gatherings - South Korea said it will loosen social distancing rules this week to allow gatherings and events to take place as the number of new coronavirus cases has dropped significantly.

Some professional sports, including baseball and soccer, are also due to start their new seasons this week although the matches will be played behind closed doors.

- NZ Warriors quarantine in Aussie country music hub -The New Zealand Warriors rugby league team arrived in Australia after the National Rugby League secured a rare exemption from the ban on international arrivals that allowed the squad to enter the country ahead of a planned resumption of the sport.

The NRL's only international side will spend 14 days in quarantine in the town of Tamworth, Australia's country music hub, before competition restarts on May 28.

