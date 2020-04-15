Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in Asia related to the novel coronavirus pandemic: - South Korea heads to polls - Temperature checks on voters, separate booths for those with fevers, and special polling times for the quarantined: South Koreans headed to the polls with a big turnout expected despite the coronavirus threat.

South Korea is among the first countries with a major virus outbreak to hold a national election since the global pandemic began, and a raft of safety measures were in place around the ballot, as well as affecting the campaigns.

- New Zealand PM takes pay cut - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she will take a 20 percent pay cut in a symbolic act of solidarity with people struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ardern said her personal salary, those of her fellow ministers and of top public servants would be slashed by a fifth for six months.

- Markets subdued despite Wall Street rally - Asian equities were lower, bucking an overnight rally on Wall Street prompted by encouraging signs that US coronavirus infection rates were in decline.

- Singapore cases jump above 3,000 - Singapore late Tuesday reported 334 new infections, taking the city-state's total number of cases to 3,252, including 10 deaths.

The financial hub managed to keep cases down through a strict regime of testing and tracing in the early stages of the outbreak, but is now battling a second wave of infections.

A large number of cases have been linked to crowded foreign workers' dormitories.

Many of the labourers have now been moved to alternative accommodation, including so-called "floating hotels" berthed off the coast and usually used by people in offshore industries.

- China reports more imported cases - China reported 46 new coronavirus infections, 36 of which were imported from overseas, down from higher numbers in recent days.

The country where the virus emerged last year has largely brought its domestic outbreak under control but faces a growing second wave of infections from overseas, mostly by returning nationals.

- Southern hemisphere considers Tests, Super Rugby side-by-side - The southern hemisphere's Super Rugby competition and the Rugby Championship could be played simultaneously to cram in as many fixtures as possible when sport resumes after the coronavirus suspension, SANZAAR boss Andy Marinos suggested.

Marinos said the governing body was "hell bent" on continuing Super Rugby in some form this year and also wanted the Rugby Championship to proceed, adding that the season could be extended until December.

- Japan firm offers spouses apartments to avoid 'virus divorce' -Worried about a "coronavirus divorce"? An enterprising Japanese short-term rental firm is marketing its empty apartments as a way for stressed couples to get some time apart during the virus lockdown.

"Please consult with us before thinking about 'coronavirus divorce'," the Tokyo-based Kasoku urges customers, offering its Airbnb-like fully-furnished units as "temporary shelters" for people to escape the family, whether to work or just get some peace and quiet.