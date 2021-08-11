UrduPoint.com

Asian Badminton Tournaments Cancelled Due To Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 10:20 AM

Asian badminton tournaments cancelled due to virus

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Three Asian badminton tournaments were cancelled Wednesday due to coronavirus-related disruptions, officials said, in the latest overhaul of the sport's calendar.

They include the Korea Open, due to take place in late August and September, and the Macau Open in November, governing body the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said.

The Korea Masters has now also been axed, after earlier being postponed from dates in June.

"The ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments," the BWF said in a statement.

The pandemic threw the badminton Calendar into chaos in 2020, but international competitions had been getting back on their feet.

However, new outbreaks driven by the highly contagious Delta variant in Asia, coupled with slow vaccine rollouts,continue to cause problems in the region.

Related Topics

World Badminton Macau June August September November 2020 From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2021

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

11 hours ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

10 hours ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.