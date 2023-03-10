Asian Football Confederation delegation meets local organizers of Asian Cup 2027 in Riyadh

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Local Organizing Committee for the AFC Asian Cup "Saudi Arabia 2027" held a meeting on Wednesday in Riyadh with the delegation of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) delegation, in the presence of the President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), Yasser Al-Misehal, and the Secretary-General of the Asian Football Confederation, Datuk Seri Windsor John, to discuss the Kingdom's preparations for organizing the tournament.

During the meeting, the organizing committee members and the work teams were introduced, as were the future action plan and its key stages, as well as the Kingdom's preparations for presenting the tournament according to international standards.

The partnership meeting between the two federations comes after the members of the AFC General Assembly voted in early February for Saudi Arabia to host the 2027 Asian Nations Finals.

The 2027 edition will be the first in Saudi Arabia and the third consecutive being held in the GCC region, after the 2019 edition in the UAE, and the 2023 edition in Qatar, which is scheduled to be held in early 2024