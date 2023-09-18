Open Menu

Asian Games Landmark For ESports Fires Olympic Dreams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Asian Games landmark for eSports fires Olympic dreams

New Delhi, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :ESports' debut as a medal event at the Asian Games starting this week will change attitudes and be a major step towards Olympic recognition at last, gamers and experts say.

Gaming was a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games but gold medals will be up for grabs this time in Hangzhou in seven different games.

Players will battle in EA sports FC, PUBG mobile, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2 and Street Fighter V.

For Mayank Prajapati, India's medal hope in the Street Fighter beat'em up game, the Asian Games opening on Saturday will mark how far he and eSports have come.

He recalled how his father would beat him for sneaking off to play video games.

"I played my first game in the late 1990s at an arcade machine at a market with the two rupees I had," the 33-year-old said.

"It was my first exposure with Street Fighter and I fell in love with the game.

"I got addicted and often lied to my parents, saying 'I am going for tuition', but spent hours playing." Prajapati, a 3D designer, recalled how his father once tracked him down out playing video games at night, surrounded by half a dozen cheering children.

"I got a lot of scolding... I think I got beaten up," laughed Prajapati, himself now a father to a two-year-old boy.

Prajapati's tale is a familiar one among gamers from different countries.

Kim Gwan-woo, who will represent South Korea in Street Fighter V, told AFP in Seoul: "My parents absolutely hated me playing video games."They remain "dubious" about him going to the Asian Games, he said, but added: "I think they will be very happy if I actually win a medal."South Korea, together with hosts China, are expected to be the dominant force in eSports at the Games.

Related Topics

India Video Games Sports Mobile China Hangzhou Seoul South Korea 2018 Gold Market Olympics Event From Asia Love

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical te ..

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical team

41 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

2 hours ago
 SC full court to hear today petitions against Prac ..

SC full court to hear today petitions against Practice and Procedure Act clippin ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI ..

Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI-based system to strengthen pa ..

11 hours ago
Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China ..

Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China Summit in Cuba

14 hours ago
 Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owner ..

Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owners to participate in 1st Gulf- ..

15 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review a ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review advancing cooperation

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Inte ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Integration for its Mobile Banking ..

15 hours ago
 US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

17 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Be ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous