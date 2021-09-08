Asian markets close day with mixed figures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, 8 Seo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) -:Major stock markets in Asia posted mixed figures at Wednesday's close.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, gained 13.6 points, or 0.34%, to close at 4,049 points.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange increased 265 points, or 0.

89%, to 30,181, following revised government data on the second quarter GDP growth rate of 1.9%, better than initial estimate of a 1.3% increase.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, fell 32.7 points, or 0.12%, to 26,320.

China's Shanghai stock exchange decreased 1.4 points, or 0.04%, to 3,675 points.

In Europe, all major indices were on negative territory during Wednesday's trading.