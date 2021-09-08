UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Close Day With Mixed Figures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Asian markets close day with mixed figures

ANKARA, 8 Seo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) -:Major stock markets in Asia posted mixed figures at Wednesday's close.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, gained 13.6 points, or 0.34%, to close at 4,049 points.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange increased 265 points, or 0.

89%, to 30,181, following revised government data on the second quarter GDP growth rate of 1.9%, better than initial estimate of a 1.3% increase.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, fell 32.7 points, or 0.12%, to 26,320.

China's Shanghai stock exchange decreased 1.4 points, or 0.04%, to 3,675 points.

In Europe, all major indices were on negative territory during Wednesday's trading.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Europe Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market All Government Asia

Recent Stories

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls a ..

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

5 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

20 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

34 minutes ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

35 minutes ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.