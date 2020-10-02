Asian Markets Closed For Holiday
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:00 AM
Hong Kong, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Financial markets in China, Hong Kong, India, South Korea and Taiwan are closed on Friday for public holidays.
