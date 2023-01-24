UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Closed For Holiday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Asian markets closed for holiday

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Financial markets in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan are closed on Tuesday for public holidays.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

