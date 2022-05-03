- Home
Asian Markets Closed For Holidays
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 09:00 AM
Hong Kong, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Financial markets in China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore are closed on Tuesday for public holidays.
