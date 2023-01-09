UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Extend New Year Rally On China, Fed Hopes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Asian markets extend new year rally on China, Fed hopes

Hong Kong, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Asian markets resumed their strong start to the year Monday, tracking a surge on Wall Street fuelled by optimism over China's reopening and hopes the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

All three main indexes in New York soared more than two percent Friday after a closely watched report showed a forecast-busting rise in new jobs but a slowdown in wages growth.

That came as separate figures showed a shock contraction in the crucial services sector -- the first since spring 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

The readings, while suggesting the world's top economy was showing signs of weakness, were seized on by traders hopeful that the Fed will begin to temper its monetary tightening campaign.

Investors are now betting officials will lift borrowing costs about 25 basis points at their next meeting at the end of the month.

However, policymakers have warned that rates will continue to go up as they aim to bring decades-high inflation under control, with some saying they will not likely be cut until 2024.

In a further sign of hope, data Friday showed eurozone inflation slowed for a second month in a row in December, to 9.2 percent -- the first time in single digits since September.

"If Friday's price action tells us anything it's that investors really want to believe the peak inflation narrative that has helped support the rebound in equity markets that we've seen so far this year," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Asian equities started the day on the front foot, with Hong Kong sharply higher and Shanghai also well up.

Traders in the two cities have been on a high at the start of the year as they welcome China's emergence from zero-Covid as well as pledges to help the struggling economy, particularly the property sector.

The borders between Hong Kong, Macau and China were partially opened Sunday, providing a much-needed boost to the city.

Macau-based casinos surged on the move.

"The U-turn in China's Covid policy is consequential to growth and equity returns," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"So with the lifting of border restrictions between China/Hong Kong/Macau and international travel reopening, local travellers are not only in a celebratory mood but also investors." Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Mumbai, Bangkok and Wellington also enjoyed a strong start to the week. Tokyo was closed for a holiday.

Easing expectations about US rates were also weighing on the Dollar, which extended Friday's retreat against its major peers.

Oil prices rose, having plunged around eight percent last week on demand concerns caused by a spike in Covid infections in China as containment measures are lifted.

However, while the commodity is now at more than a one-year low, observers say it could rally again as China reopens and the global economy recovers.

"I think oil will go upwards of $140 a barrel once Asia fully reopens, assuming there will be no more lockdowns," said hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand. He added that the "market is underestimating the scale of the demand boost that it will bring".

- Key figures around 0700 GMT - Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.8 percent at 21,374.75 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,176.08 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday Dollar/yen: DOWN at 131.88 Yen from 132.13 yen on Friday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0679 from $1.0647 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2146 from $1.2095 Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.91 pence from 88.01 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.5 percent at $74.85 a barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.4 percent at $79.64 a barrelNew York - Dow: UP 2.1 percent at 33,630.61 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 7,699.49 (close)

Related Topics

Mumbai World Dollar China Oil Sydney London Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo Macau Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok York Price Pierre New York September December Border Sunday 2020 Market From Top Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

1 hour ago
 Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs wor ..

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

1 hour ago
 Intâ€™l conference on â€˜Climate Resilient Pakista ..

Intâ€™l conference on â€˜Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khor ..

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.