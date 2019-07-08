UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Hit As US Jobs Data Dent Hopes For Big Rate Cut

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Asian markets hit as US jobs data dent hopes for big rate cut

Hong Kong, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Asian markets retreated Monday and the Dollar held gains after a blockbuster US jobs report dashed hopes that the Federal Reserve would slash interest rates this month.

Labor Department data showed that despite recent disappointing indicators, the world's top economy continues to show resilience as it created far more posts than expected in June.

The news took traders by surprise and sent all three main indexes on Wall Street falling from record highs, while the dollar bounced against its main peers.

Investors had been hoping the Fed would cut borrowing costs by as much as 50 basis points at its next policy meeting at the end of the month but Friday's report reduced the chances of that happening.

And Asian investors extended the selling, with Hong Kong down 1.8 percent, Shanghai 2.4 percent lower and Tokyo off 0.9 percent.

Sydney shed one percent, Seoul dropped 1.7 percent and Singapore was off 0.9 percent. Manila, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta were also lower.

"Markets remain convinced the Fed will cut rates at the end of the month," said OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya.

"But the strong labour market has many questioning whether we will see just two rate cuts in 2019 and not what some call the required three to see US stocks make another 3-5 percent push higher into uncharted territory."

Related Topics

World Dollar Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei June Stocks 2019 Market All From Top Asia Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Electricity Tariff Incentive Programme will improv ..

9 hours ago

Special Olympics UAE issues study on impact of Abu ..

9 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi maintains overall lead in the 2019 ..

9 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed opens Zayed Centre for Research ..

10 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei heads UAE delegation at meeting ..

11 hours ago

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 tickets sa ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.