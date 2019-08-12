UrduPoint.com
Asian Markets Mostly Up, Dealers Fret With Trade Talks In Balance

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 12:50 PM

Asian markets mostly up, dealers fret with trade talks in balance

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Most Asian markets rose Monday but investors remain gripped by concerns about the US-China trade war after Donald Trump said he was prepared to walk away from next month's planned talks.

The president's comments spooked US investors and added to the sense of pessimism across world trading floors after the White House last week announced fresh tariffs on China and labelled it a Currency manipulator.

Beijing responded by halting all purchases of US agricultural goods.

Trump said Friday it would be "fine" if the negotiations were called off, telling reporters: "We're not ready to make a deal but we'll see what happens." He added: "We have all the cards. We're doing well." Market negativity is providing support to safe haven gold, which is sitting at a six-year high around $1,500.

The downbeat mood is being slightly offset by central banks' shift to softer monetary policy though there are growing concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

There was also some solace in remarks from key China hawk and top Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who said he still expected the talks to go ahead.

However, he raised concerns about Beijing's weak Yuan and warned officials needed to move on key issues including subsidies to state firms, forced technology transfer and cyber intrusion.

- Sterling struggles - "Equities remain sensitive to trade headlines even as some of the initial shock announcement of a new offensive to be launched on September 1 has worn off," said OANDA senior market analyst Alfonso Esparza.

"But with no clear olive branch being offered by either side the trade dispute has no end in sight, putting downward pressure on equities." In afternoon trade Hong Kong was up 0.2 percent but Cathay Pacific sank more than four percent after China imposed new rules banning airline staff involved in the city's protests from flights to or over the mainland.

Shanghai closed up 1.5 percent while Seoul put on 0.2 percent and Sydney added 0.1 percent. But Taipei, Wellington and Jakarta were slightly lower.

Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangkok, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore were closed for public holidays.

In early trade London rose 0.6 percent, Frankfurt added 0.9 percent and Paris climbed one percent.

On currency markets the pound inched up against the Dollar but remains under pressure after Britain last week said the economy contracted in the second quarter for the first time in nearly seven years, hit by the trade row and Brexit uncertainty.

Sterling is now wallowing around levels not seen since the start of 2017 and is headed for its lowest point in more than 30 years with the country looking set to leave the European Union without a divorce deal, which most observers say will be economically disastrous.

"The combination of a slowing economy, global economic weakness, the increasing chance of a cut to interest rates and the risk of a no-deal Brexit will continue to anchor sterling," Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said in a note.

"No-deal talk is the biggest concern -- remove that and we get a big bounce even with the economic and monetary risks." The euro is also in view after Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini pulled his support for the coalition government Friday and called for snap elections. The news fuelled a fresh political crisis and sent Italian bond yields in the deeply indebted country.

Oil prices dipped on worries about the impact of the trade war on demand and following Friday's rally that came on the back of producer kingpin Saudi Arabia's pledge to lower output.

- Key figures around 0720 GMT - Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.2 percent at 25,978.99 Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.5 percent at 2,814.99 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a public holiday London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,294.99 Euro/pound: DOWN at 92.83 pence from 93.09 pence at 2055 GMT on Friday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2047 from $1.2034 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1200 from $1.1202 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 105.46 Yen from 105.62 yen West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 18 cents at $54.32 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 13 cents at $58.40 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 26,287.44 (close)

