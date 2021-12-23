UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Rise As Covid Fears Ease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:50 AM

Asian markets rise as Covid fears ease

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Asian markets rose Thursday following Wall Street's lead as concerns over inflation and Covid eased with US data showing optimism about the economy despite the spread of the Omicron variant.

The upbeat pre-holiday mood was helped by two preliminary studies from Britain indicating Omicron infections were less likely to result in hospitalisation compared with the Delta variant, confirming a trend first identified in South Africa.

The cautious optimism was also lifted by news that the US food and Drug Administration had authorised Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, providing fresh tools to battle the disease.

New cases of the highly mutated Omicron strain continued to soar, but market watchers are becoming more confident the health effects will be milder than with earlier strains.

"Markets hate uncertainty and not knowing, and when Omicron hit the markets, we didn't know," Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office, told Bloomberg Television.

"But it seems like it's edging toward something more positive." Wall Street closed with healthy gains after US data showed consumers remained upbeat about the economy despite the rise of the fast-spreading Omicron strain.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index jumped nearly four points to 115.8 compared to the prior month.

Sentiment was also boosted by revised data from the US Commerce Department showing GDP expanded at a faster annual rate of 2.

3 percent in the third quarter, up from earlier estimates of 2.1 percent.

The positive mood carried over into Asia Thursday, with markets advancing across the board and even a Covid lockdown in the Chinese city of Xian failed to dampen enthusiasm, with Shanghai up 0.1 percent and Hong Kong 0.2 percent higher.

"A cocktail containing better US Q3 GDP data, along with positive Omicron headlines further inoculated financial markets against a year-end sell-off overnight," said OANDA's Jeffrey Halley.

"It would take some huge downside misses from the US data dump this evening to unsettle what appears to be an inevitable Santa rally on Wall Street into the end of the week," he added.

Oil also extended its gains after US crude stockpiles fell more than expected last week.

- Key figures around 0330 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 28,651.46 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.2 percent at 23,136.99 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,627.19 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1339 from $1.1333 late on Wednesday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3350 from $1.3356 Euro/pound: UP at 84.94 pence from 84.80 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 114.13 from 114.11 Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.3 percent at $75.58 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $73.02 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 35,753.89 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,341.66 (close)

Related Topics

China London Xian Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo York Lead South Africa Market Commerce Family TV From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2021

39 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd December 2021

2 hours ago
 Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

9 hours ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

9 hours ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

9 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.