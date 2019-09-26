UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Rise On Upbeat Trump Trade Comments

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:20 AM

Asian markets rise on upbeat Trump trade comments

Hong Kong, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Asian markets rose Thursday following upbeat comments from US President Donald Trump that a trade deal with China could come sooner than expected and steps towards a new agreement with Japan.

Trump, in an appearance at the United Nations, said a deal with China was getting closer, sending Wall Street higher despite concerns over the launch of an impeachment inquiry against the mercurial leader.

The remarks came just a day after Trump railed against Chinese "abuses" at the UN summit, comments that had been seen as among the factors causing stocks to fall Tuesday.

Trump on Wednesday also said Washington and Tokyo had taken a major step towards sealing a comprehensive new trade deal, which will see Tokyo cut tariffs on $7 billion of US farm exports.

"Investors have been 'trade war' bearish for so long that any sliver of optimism is cheered," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

"However, with definite signs of a trade thaw emerging that trade calm certainly trumped the impeachment probe as the S&P 500 halted a three-day slide, the Dollar rallied, and yields on 10 U.S. Treasuries rose towards 1.75 percent." The Dow and S&P 500 both rose 0.6 percent while the Nasdaq closed 1.1 percent higher.

Asian markets were cheered by Trump's positive comments on trade, with Tokyo rising 0.3 percent, Hong Kong adding 0.2 percent and Seoul up 0.4 percent. Shanghai was down 0.7 percent.

"Markets have been swayed by the president's remarks every day... In the latest move, sentiment got a boost from the president's positive remarks" on trade, said Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"It eased worries for now that the spat would weigh on the global economy," he told AFP.

Elsewhere, crude prices were little changed from Wednesday's decline after an unexpected rise in US inventory and a swift recovery in Saudi Arabia's output following the September 14 attacks on its oil infrastructure. Brent was flat and WTI was up 0.1 percent.

On forex markets, the pound was little changed. The British Currency had pulled back after it rallied on Tuesday on the belief that the odds of a no-deal Brexit had fallen.

"With the political outlook ahead of Brexit murkier than ever and an election seemingly inevitable, any good news is well and truly baked into GBP now," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"It will probably take a Brexit agreement signed and sealed to give it new upside momentum." - Key figures around 0400 GMT - Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.2 percent at 25,992.08 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 2,933.975 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 22,081.74 London - FTSE 100: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 7,289.99 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 26,970.71 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0962 from $1.0944 at 2100 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2375 from $1.2355 Euro/pound: UP at 88.57 from 88.56 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.67 Yen from 107.77Brent North Sea crude: FLAT at $62.38 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $56.55 per barrel.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Exports Dollar China Washington Oil Trump London Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo Seoul New York Japan Saudi Arabia United Kingdom Pounds Brexit September Stocks Market From Agreement Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 September 2019

6 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE conquers space in every heart

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

9 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

9 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.