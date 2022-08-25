UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Rise With Eyes On China, Fed Speech

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Asian markets rise with eyes on China, Fed speech

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Asian markets rose Thursday after China unveiled fresh measures to boost its economy, while investors awaited a speech by the Fed chair that may hold clues about future rate hikes.

Central bankers are meeting in Jackson Hole in the US state of Wyoming, and all eyes are on Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's Friday speech for clues about its plans to tame inflation.

Market sentiment was also boosted by the Chinese government's Wednesday announcement of new policies to help sustain the recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Asian traders on Thursday followed a positive lead from Wall Street, where the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all closed higher.

Tokyo, Sydney, Shanghai and Singapore were up in morning trade. Taipei and Seoul also rose.

Hong Kong markets will hold a shortened session starting at 1 pm (0500 GMT), the city's stock exchange announced, after Typhoon Ma-On forced a delay.

There are concerns that the Fed's fight against soaring inflation could lead to a recession in the United States, which could, in turn, hit a global economy still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A slower global growth environment is not going away anytime soon and now we are clearly seeing broader signs of weakness for the US economy," OANDA's Edward Moya said in a note.

"Powell's fight against inflation might send the US economy into a recession late next year, but for now he needs to stick to the hawkish script and leave all options of tightening on the table." - China stimulus - Central banks around the world are trying to find a delicate balance between curbing inflation and avoiding recessions.

The challenge has been compounded this year by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sent energy and food prices skyrocketing.

Traders are also keeping an eye on how China will repair the economic damage from its strict Covid controls, a crisis in its property sector and power shortages caused by a record-breaking heatwave.

Fresh measures to shore up the economy were announced by China's State Council on Wednesday, including steps to encourage lending, consumption and investment, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

They also included support for electricity producers and agriculture, two sectors hit especially hard by the heatwave, though Xinhua's readout of the State Council meeting did not mention the extreme weather.

Crude traded higher Thursday with concerns building about global supplies after key exporter Saudi Arabia teased the possibility of production cuts and with talks ongoing about the resurrection of the Iran nuclear deal.

- Key figures at 0300 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 28,471.61 Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: Shortened session to begin at 0500 GMT Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,218.19 Euro/dollar: UP at 0.9984 from 0.9967 on Wednesday Pound/dollar: UP at 1.1817 from 1.1797 Euro/pound: UP at 84.50 pence from 84.49 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 136.81 Yen from 137.06 yen West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $5.45 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.7 percent at $101.93New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 32,969.23 points (close)London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,471.51 (close)

Related Topics

Weather World Stock Exchange Electricity Ukraine Iran Russia China Nuclear Agriculture Sydney London Shanghai Tame Hong Kong Tokyo Singapore Seoul Taipei York Powell Lead Jackson United States Saudi Arabia May Market All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

11 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

14 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

16 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.