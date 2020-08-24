UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Track Wall St Record, Bankers' Meeting In Focus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:20 AM

Asian markets track Wall St record, bankers' meeting in focus

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Asian markets rose Monday, tracking another record on Wall Street as the US appeared to tone down its anti-China rhetoric, while traders turn their attention to a meeting of central bankers later in the week.

Hong Kong led the gains, boosted by tech giant Tencent after reports said the White House is looking to reassure US firms they can still do business with the company's WeChat messaging app in China, despite a crackdown on the service at home.

Donald Trump's decision this month to impose sweeping restrictions against WeChat and TikTok, citing security concerns, ramped up tensions between the two superpowers that have been strained by various issues including coronavirus and Hong Kong.

The reports helped push the tech-heavy Nasdaq to yet another record on Friday, while the broader S&P 500 also reached a new high.

Hong Kong led gains across Asia, rallying 1.7 percent with traders also cheered by a pledge from China's banking regulator that it would continue to back the city as a financial hub, after concerns were raised following the imposition of a new security law last month.

Shanghai put on 0.

4 percent and Tokyo added 0.3 percent. Seoul piled on more than one percent and Taipei gained 0.5 percent. Sydney, Singapore and Wellington were also in positive territory.

Buying was also boosted by news that Trump had expanded the use of a coronavirus treatment using plasma from people who had recovered from the disease.

"Not the COVID-19 cure all the world is hoping for, but it is another positive step to help patient recovery time and get people back on their feet quicker," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on this week's virtual gathering of central bankers, hoping for some guidance on their plans for monetary policy after they provided a wall of cash to support the global economy -- and stock markets -- during the crisis.

The main attraction is a speech by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell that is slated to take place on Thursday.

"More clarity will no doubt be sought via this week's Jackson Hole symposium," said Ben Emons, of Medley Global Advisors.

"Meanwhile, we expect the enforcement meeting to proceed smoothly within the next several weeks," he said in reference to a review of the China-US trade pact.

Related Topics

World Business China White House Company Trump Cure Sydney Hong Kong Tokyo Wellington Singapore Seoul Taipei Powell Jackson Hub Market All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council organises virtual ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Police officer participates in analysis, pub ..

10 hours ago

Pediatric intensive care unit launched in Dubai Ho ..

10 hours ago

104th open auto plates auction in Dubai brings in ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 response: Dubai Customs ensures continuit ..

11 hours ago

Conference on &#039;Role of Women in Fostering Val ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.