Asian Ride-hailing Firm Grab To Make Wall Street Debut Estimated At $40 Bn

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Asian ride-hailing firm Grab to make Wall Street debut estimated at $40 bn

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Asian ride-hailing and financial services company Grab plans a Wall Street listing after merging with the investment fund Altimeter Capital Management in an operation that values Grab at $39.6 billion, a media report said.

The operation would be the biggest market launch via a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), a statement said.

