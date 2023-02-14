Asian shares mixed

TOKYO,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday, AP reported.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.6% to finish at 27,602.77. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2% to 7,430.90. South Korea's Kospi added 0.5% to 2,465.64. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.2% to 21,133.59, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.

2% to 3,291.97.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude fell 58 cents, to $79.56 a barrel, in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, fell 23 cents, to $86.38 a barrel.

In Currency trading, the US Dollar inched down to 131.98 Japanese Yen from 132.42 yen. The euro cost $1.0741, up from $1.0726.