Asian shares mostly higher Bangkok

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Asian shares were mostly higher on Sunday as the Federal Reserve and other central banks prepared for the year's final barrage of interest rate hikes, the AP reported.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to 27,961.66 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.5% to 19,559.93. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 picked up 0.3% to 7,203.30.

In Seoul, the Kospi shed 0.3% to 2,366.89. The Shanghai Composite index was flat at 3,179.71. Shares fell in India and Taiwan but rose in Singapore and Bangkok.

U.S. benchmark crude added $1.04 to $74.21 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the basis for pricing for international trading, picked up $1.15 to $79.14 per barrel. Last week, crude prices scraped their lowest levels of the year on worries about a weakening global economy, which would mean less demand for energy. In Currency dealings, the Dollar rose to 137.69 Japanese Yen from 137.68 yen. The euro climbed to $1.0543 from $1.0534