Asian Shares Rise

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Asian shares advanced on Wednesday after solid earnings pushed retailers higher on Wall Street ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S, the AP reported. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 0.9% to 17,600.93 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.5% to 2,417.97.

In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.

7% to 7,231.80. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2% to 3,082.95. Shares rose in Southeast Asia. Markets were closed in Japan for a holiday. Brent crude, the standard for pricing international oil for trading, was unchanged at $87.70 per gallon.

The Dollar rose to 141.38 Japanese Yen from 141.24 yen. The euro was trading at $1.0326, up from $1.0302.