Asian Shares Rise except Japan

TOKYO,.29 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :-- Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday as jitters over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions subsided, the AP reported.

U.S. futures edged higher. Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel. Chinese shares rebounded after they were hit by sharp losses on Monday following protests over the weekend in various Chinese cities. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 4% to 17,981.31, while the Shanghai Composite added 2.

3% to 3,148.17. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.5% to 28,016.58. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,249.80.

South Korea's Kospi added 0.8% to 2,427.13. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added $1.37 to $78.61 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.81 to $85.00 a barrel. In Currency trading, the U.S. Dollar fell to 138.53 Japanese Yen from 138.90 yen. The euro cost $1.0387, up from $1.0344. --